Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/NZD – 20 September 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the EUR/NZD as we expect the market to observe Euro’s upside correction while NZD is still on the downfall.

The EUR/NZD pair sees an upside breakout as the Euro remains calm and quiet after a brief fall in the Asian session. However, the New Zealand dollar remains on the backfoot, continues to fall across the board. The EUR/NZD price broke the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. But the price seems not to find acceptance above it.

The Euro can stay under pressure amid German elections. Olaf Scholz remains a strong contender against Angela Merkel for the position of Federal Chancellor. The voting uncertainty may continue to weigh on the Euro.

Evergrande’s creditors owe around $300 billion. The rescue effort has ground to a halt. Because of uncertainty about how the impact on other construction companies and suppliers will be, there is a dark cloud hanging over markets worldwide. Increasing concerns about global growth are making the dollar a safer asset. The global economic slowdown and rapid expansion of the delta variant continue to worry investors.

New Zealand dollar is a highly risk-sensitive asset, observes a bearish pressure on the day amid broader risk-off mood stemming from the Evergrande and Delta variant spread. Hence, the EUR/NZD pair seeks advantage of a weak NZD rather than a strong Euro.

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

Free forex signals – Buy EUR/NZD at 1.6733

Instrument: EUR/NZD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 1.6733

Stop Loss: 1.6618

TP1: 1.6913

Our Risk Setting: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.56

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk.