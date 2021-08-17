Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/USD – 17 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/USD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The EUR/USD pair bounces off previous highs around 1.1760 amid a weaker dollar and a moderate rebound in risk appetite. Although a vaccine campaign and growth prospects could undermine any serious attempt by the pair to recover, market participants remain cautious ahead of the pandemic, especially the spread of the Delta variant. –Are you interested to learn more about automated forex trading? Check our detailed guide- The Eurozone will release its GDP for the second quarter, construction data, and employment data during the session. In July, US retail sales are expected to be boosted by industrial and production output, corporate stocks, the NAHB index, and API Weekly US Oil Stocks. There will be a Q&A session with Fed president Powell as well. While the Euro is expected to remain strong due to strong fundamentals and consistently high morale in the region, the ECB’s reaffirmed cautious stance (since its last meeting) is expected to limit upside potential at the current level. The region is experiencing an asymmetric economic recovery. Inflation indicators display steady growth. Vaccination rates and advances in the Delta Coronavirus. There may be political excitement surrounding the EU Recovery Fund. This scenario may be strengthened by the upcoming German elections in September. As investors turn to European equities in the wake of the pandemic, the Euro could receive additional oxygen. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD free forex signals TRADING OPINION Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.1794 Stop Loss: 1.1758 TP1: 1.1848 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next UK Employment Data to Support GBP/USD at $1.3790 Ali B. 7 hours Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/USD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The EUR/USD pair bounces off previous highs around 1.1760 amid a weaker dollar and a moderate rebound in risk appetite. Although a vaccine campaign and growth prospects could undermine any serious attempt by the pair to recover, market participants remain cautious ahead of the pandemic, especially the spread of the Delta variant. –Are you interested to learn more about automated forex trading? Check our detailed guide- The Eurozone will release its GDP for the second quarter, construction data, and… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits