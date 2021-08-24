Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/USD – 24 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/USD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. On Tuesday, the single currency was under some selling pressure and pushed back to the 1.1730 area. The EUR/USD pair is now returning to the 1.1730 area after two consecutive days of gains, including a rebound from November lows around 1.1660 last week. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- As the dollar appreciated on Tuesday, the price dynamics of the pair were affected amid a lack of direction in US yields and widespread consolidation in global markets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. The final data on Germany’s GDP revealed an annualized growth rate of 9.4%, over the projected growth rate of 1.6% New home sales for July and the Richmond Fed Index have to publish across the data front. A rather moderate obstacle, currently located in the middle of the 1.1700 mark, appears to have hindered the EUR/USD price recovery. Recently, the pair has declined after a rejection of the 1.1880 / 1.1900 range and the strong dollar, fueled by speculation that interest rates will rise. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Although key fundamentals are showing promise in the euro area and morale is consistently high, the ECB’s cautious stance (as of its last meeting) is expected to remain under pressure. EUR/USD free forex signals Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.1752 Stop Loss: 1.1713 TP1: 1.1810 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Forex Broker News: Estonia Based Admirals Cautions On CHF Volatility Gerald Fenech 6 hours Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/USD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. On Tuesday, the single currency was under some selling pressure and pushed back to the 1.1730 area. The EUR/USD pair is now returning to the 1.1730 area after two consecutive days of gains, including a rebound from November lows around 1.1660 last week. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- As the dollar appreciated on Tuesday, the price dynamics of the pair were affected amid a lack of direction in US yields and… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits