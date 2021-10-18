Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/JPY – 18 Oct 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy on the EUR/JPY pair. The EUR/JPY pair retreated a little after an amazing rally. The decline could help us to catch a new upside movement. Still, we’ll have to wait for confirmation before deciding to go long. The price has slipped lower in the short term also because the Euro-zone Trade Balance was reported at 11.1B even if the traders have expected potential growth from 13.5B to 11.1B. The Italian Trade Balance and the French CPI indicators came in worse than expected as well on Friday. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Crypto Signals Every Week – Full Technical Analysis JP225 (Nikkei) Seems Oversold The Japanese Yen has managed to rebound and recover a little as the Japanese stock index, the Nikkei, has found resistance and now it has turned to the downside. When the Nikkei drops, the Yen is somehow expected to appreciate versus its rivals. In the short term, the technical factors could drive the price only because we don’t have significant fundamentals these days. As you can see on the h4 chart, the EUR/JPY is trapped within a minor down channel, within a flag. This chart formation is seen as a continuation pattern. Making a valid breakout from this structure could announce an upside continuation. Personally, I believe that only a new lower low, a bearish closure below 132.15 low could activate more declines and could invalidate the bullish scenario. Free forex signals – BUY EUR/JPY at 132.73 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: EUR/JPY Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 132.73 Stop Loss: 132.11 TP1: 133.61 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.4 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next The Best NFT Marketing Agencies In 2021 – CryptoPR, X10 and Coinbound Nancy Lubale 16 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy on the EUR/JPY pair. The EUR/JPY pair retreated a little after an amazing rally. The decline could help us to catch a new upside movement. Still, we’ll have to wait for confirmation before deciding to go long. The price has slipped lower in the short term also because the Euro-zone Trade Balance was reported at 11.1B even if the traders have expected potential growth from 13.5B to 11.1B. The Italian Trade Balance and the French CPI indicators came in worse than expected as well on Friday. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade" style="3d" background="#1d44bb"… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.