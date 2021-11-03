Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/JPY – 3 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the EUR/JPY pair. The EUR/JPY pair is trading in the red at 131.80 level and it has shown some oversold signs. Still, it’s premature to talk about a potential upside movement as the pressure is still high. Personally, I’m looking for longs if the price fails to make a new lower low. The price action has printed a continuation pattern, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation before considering going long. Today, the Japanese banks were closed in observance of Culture Day. Fundamentally, the EUR/JPY was still under bearish pressure as the Euro-zone Final Manufacturing PMI, German Final Manufacturing PMI, and the Spanish Manufacturing PMI indicator were reported worse than expected in yesterday’s trading session. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Eurozone Unemployment Rate 7.4% The Euro is still under pressure even if the Euro-zone Unemployment Rate dropped from 7.5% to 7.4% as expected. Moreover, the Spanish Unemployment Change and the Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate have come in better than expected. Technically, the EUR/JPY pair has found support at 131.57 level and on the channel’s downside line. The pattern could represent a continuation one if the rate makes an upside breakout. As you can see, the price has found strong support also on the 23.6% retracement level. It has printed a bullish engulfing signalling upside pressure. Staying above the 131.57 static support and making a valid breakout through the downtrend line could activate an upside continuation. Free forex signals – BUY EUR/JPY at 132.48 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: EUR/JPY Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 132.48 Stop Loss: 131.40 TP1: 134.11 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1 / 1:5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Violates Former Low at 1,771.98 Olimpiu Tuns 7 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the EUR/JPY pair. The EUR/JPY pair is trading in the red at 131.80 level and it has shown some oversold signs. Still, it’s premature to talk about a potential upside movement as the pressure is still high. Personally, I’m looking for longs if the price fails to make a new lower low. The price action has printed a continuation pattern, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation before considering going long. Today, the Japanese banks were closed in observance of Culture Day. Fundamentally, the EUR/JPY was still under… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.