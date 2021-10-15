Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 15 Oct 2021

Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the GBP/USD pair. The pair has rallied in the last hours taking out strong resistance levels. It’s bullish as the Dollar Index is still under pressure in the short term. The price seems poised to resume its upwards movement, so personally, I’m looking for fresh long opportunities. The greenback remains weak after yesterday’s US data. The PPI and the Core PPI have come in worse that expected. Only the Unemployment Claims reported better than expected data. The indicator dropped unexpectedly from 329K to 293K below 315K expected. US Retail Sales Data In Focus The GBP/USD could extend its rally if the US data is disappointing today. The Retail Sales is expected to register a 0.2% drop in September after 0.7% growth in August, while the Core Retail Sales may register a 0.5% growth in the last month versus a 1.8% growth in the last reporting period. Moreover, the Prelim UoM Consumer Confidence, Business Inventories, and the Empire State Manufacturing Index indicator will be released as well. Better than expected figures could help the USD to rebound and to recover after its depreciation, On the other hand, some poor figures could force the greenback to resume its depreciation. As you can see on the H4 chart, the GBP/USD decreased a little to retest the weekly R1 and the 1.3673. Now it has jumped far above the median line (ml) and beyond the weekly R2 (1.3726). Making a new higher high could activate an upside continuation. Free forex signals – BUY GBP/USD at 1.3763 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: GBP/USD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.3763 Stop Loss: 1.3660 TP1: 1.3917 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next USD/JPY Forecast: 115.00 Level Seen As Next Target For Bulls Olimpiu Tuns 5 hours Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the GBP/USD pair. The pair has rallied in the last hours taking out strong resistance levels. It’s bullish as the Dollar Index is still under pressure in the short term. The price seems poised to resume its upwards movement, so personally, I’m looking for fresh long opportunities. The greenback remains weak after yesterday’s US data. The PPI and the Core PPI have come in worse that expected. Only the Unemployment Claims reported better than expected data. The indicator dropped unexpectedly from 329K to 293K below 315K expected. US Retail… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.