Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 18 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the GBP/USD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. In response to the UK inflation report, the GBP/USD pair held in neutral territory, just below the 1.3700 midpoint. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- At the start of trading on Wednesday, the pair traded between moderate gains and small losses, consolidating the previous day's sharp decline to its lowest level since July 23rd. Despite signs of stability in the equity markets, investors have not entered new bullish rates in the safe haven area of the US dollar, which in turn has supported the GBP/USD pair. A combination of factors limited the British pound's upside potential, dampening any significant gains. Consumer inflation in the UK rose 2% year-over-year in July, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). June marked a noticeable 2.5% slowdown. Moreover, it was 2.2%, below market expectations. In turn, this has undermined the pound sterling to the extent that job losses may increase after the holiday season in the UK concludes in September. As long as the FOMC minutes are the focus, the downside to this issue remains relaxed. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has made US consumers more cautious, as evidenced by weaker retail sales data released on Tuesday. Consequently, investors may lower their expectations for an early Fed policy tightening. Due to this fact, investors will be scanning the Fed's logs for any clues as to how soon it will tighten. GBP/USD free forex signals GBP/USD free forex signals TRADING OPINION Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.3713 Stop Loss: 1.3808 TP1: 1.3589 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.3 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.