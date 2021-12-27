Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 27 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the GBP/USD pair. We will analyze the GBP/USD pair and key reasons to buy it.

The GBP/USD pair slipped lower after registering an amazing swing higher. A retreat was somehow expected before resuming its upwards movement in the short term. However, the correction could bring us new long opportunities as the price action printed a continuation pattern. As you already know, the UK banks will be closed in observance of Christmas Day. Also, the UK banks will be closed tomorrow in observance of Boxing Day.

US HPI 0.9% Growth Expected

Tomorrow, the US will release the HPI, which is expected to register a 0.9% growth in October. The S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI may report an 18.6% growth, while the Richmond Manufacturing Index could remain steady at 11 points.

From the technical point of view, the GBP/USD developed a down channel that could represent an upside continuation pattern. Therefore, a valid upside breakout could announce further growth. However, the bullish scenario could be invalidated if the rate drops and stabilizes below the 23.6% retracement level.

Free forex signals – BUY GBP/USD at 1.3427

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: GBP/USD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 1.3427

Stop Loss: 1.3368

TP1: 1.1.5315

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

