Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 21 Oct 2021

Our free forex signals service trade for today is a buy order on the GBP/USD pair. The GBP/USD pair is trading in the red but the current decline could be only a temporary one. In the short term, the price could only test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. Yesterday, the UK Consumer Price Index and the Core CPI, the inflation figures came in worse than expected. Earlier today, the United Kingdom Public Sector Net Borrowing was reported at 21.0B below 23.5B expected. US Unemployment Claims Expected At 298K Later today, the United States Unemployment Claims could be decisive. The indicator is expected at 298K in the previous week versus 293K in the previous reporting period. Also, the CB Leading Index and the Existing Home Sales figures could bring more action. The GBP/USD pair found strong resistance above the weekly R1 (1.3822) and now it has decreased to retest the downtrend line. Stabilizing above the downtrend line may signal an upside continuation. As you can see on the H4 chart, the price registered a false breakdown with great separation below 1.3773 and under 1.3750 signalling that it could climb towards fresh new highs. Making a new higher high, registering a valid breakout above the weekly R1 may signal further growth. After validating its breakout through the median line (ml), the upper median line (uml) is seen as a potential upside target. Free forex signals – BUY GBP/USD at 1.3842 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: GBP/USD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.3842 Stop Loss: 1.3738 TP1: 1.3989 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.41 Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.