Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 26 Oct 2021

The GBP/USD pair dropped a little after registering an important upside movement. The retreat could be over, so the rate could start increasing again. The British Pound is strong versus the USD even if the Dollar Index has turned to the upside.

The price action has printed a continuation pattern. Escaping from this formation could announce an upwards movement. Technically, a temporary retreat was expected, so the current correction could help us to catch new long opportunities. The UK CBI Realized Sales is expected to grow from 11 points to 14 points.

CB Consumer Confidence Expected At 108.4 Points

Today, the US CB Consumer Confidence could be decisive. The economic indicator is expected to drop from 109.8 to 108.4 points. A deeper drop could be bad for the USD. In addition, the New Home Sales could grow from 740K to 755K in September. The HPI and the Richmond Manufacturing Index will be released as well.

The GBP/USD pair moved sideways, developing a triangle. A valid upside breakout from this pattern and a new higher high, a valid breakout above 1.3792 could activate an upside movement. The upside scenario could be invalidated if the rate stays below the minor downtrend line and if it makes a new lower low, to drop and close below 1.3736 low.

Instrument: GBP/USD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 1.3799

Stop Loss: 1.3732

TP1: 1.3900

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

