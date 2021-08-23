Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy Gold – 23 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the gold and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The demand for gold was stable during the first half of the trading sessions in Europe, despite no subsequent purchases. Gold is currently trading a bit above the $1,791 level, and a reevaluation of how the Fed will carry out its plan has pushed the dollar further from multi-month highs hit on Friday. Dollar-denominated commodities, including gold, rose moderately due to this factor. Speculators have lowered their expectations that the Fed will cut bond purchases before the end of the year due to concerns that more COVID-19 cases will slow global growth. In turn, this led to some profit-taking in US dollars, although the generally positive mood in equity markets limited the gains. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Another factor preventing traders from placing aggressive bets on the non-yielding yellow metal was the sharp jump in US Treasury yields, which fueled risk appetite in the markets. Also, this week, investors withdrew before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a symposium in Jackson Hole. Gold is expected to gain momentum after Powell’s comments on the policy will be scrutinized for clues about the Fed’s outlook. A subsequent strong buying move in the dollar would limit XAU/USD gains even further, so it would be wise to wait for a new upside move to start before preparing for it. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- Gold free forex signals Instrument: GOLD (XAU/USD) Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1,796.29 Stop Loss: 1,768.84 TP1: 1,823.74 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Litecoin Price Up 18% To $190 V-Shaped Limit, Where To Buy LTC Now? Nancy Lubale 3 hours Our free forex signals service today looks at the gold and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The demand for gold was stable during the first half of the trading sessions in Europe, despite no subsequent purchases. Gold is currently trading a bit above the $1,791 level, and a reevaluation of how the Fed will carry out its plan has pushed the dollar further from multi-month highs hit on Friday. Dollar-denominated commodities, including gold, rose moderately due to this factor. Speculators have lowered their expectations that the Fed will cut bond purchases before the end… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits