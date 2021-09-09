Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy NZD/USD – 09 September 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at a high probability trade setup for the NZD/USD. We have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The NZD/USD pair, which closed in negative territory for the first two days of the week, plunged to a six-day low at the start of the European session before showing a modest recovery. At the time of writing, the pair had remained broadly unchanged throughout the day, around 0.7100. -If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started- Despite the recent gains in the dollar, the NZD/USD pair has been unable to gain traction. US dollar index currently stands at 92.63, down 0.07%. However, risky market conditions will help the dollar find demand on Wednesday in the absence of fundamentals. Major European stocks experienced losses of 0.6-0.9%, in line with the gloomy mood. The NZD/USD market is currently more concerned about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision, which adds to the risk-averse sentiment amid mixed messages from policymakers. Robert Holtzmann of the ECB supported a faster cut, while Bostjan Vasle said monetary policy should be “very flexible.” Get FREE Forex Signals Now! US diplomats also added doubt about President Joe Biden’s six-figure strategy, which will be announced on Thursday, and Jerome Powell’s reappointment as Fed chair to sway opinion. Moreover, Republican and Democrat signals suggest a bumpy road to stimulate the US economy, dampened sentiment and increasing demand for the dollar as a safe haven. Against the backdrop of these events on Thursday, the US 10-year Treasury yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.322%. In addition, the US dollar index (DXY) is clinging to a two-week high during a three-day rally. NZD/USD free forex signals Instrument: NZD/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 0.7073 Stop Loss: 0.7120 TP1: 0.7019 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.1 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits