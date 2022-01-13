Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy NZD/USD – 13 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service today is trade to buy the NZD/USD pair. The NZD/USD rallied in yesterday’s trading session as the Dollar Index registered a massive drop after the US inflation data publication. As you already know, the United States reported higher than expected inflation which was bad for the USD. The CPI rose by 0.5% exceeding 0.4% growth, while the Core CPI registered a 0.6% growth compared to 0.5% expected. Technically, the currency pair jumped above major resistance levels, so the sentiment changed, an upside continuation is favored. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US PPI 0.4% Growth Estimated In the short term, the USD could try to rebound if the US data comes in better than expected. The PPI is expected to report a 0.4% growth in December versus 0.8% growth in November, while Core PPI could rise by 0.5%, less compared to 0.7% in the previous reporting period. In addition, the Unemployment Claims indicator could drop from 207K to 199K in the last week. From the technical point of view, stabilizing above the 0.6863 broken resistance, the NZD/USD pair could extend its growth. In the short term, it could come back to test and retest the broken levels before resuming its leg higher. Free forex signals – BUY NZD/USD at 0.6890 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: NZD/USD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.6890 Stop Loss: 0.6833 TP1: 0.6975 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.