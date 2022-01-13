Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy NZD/USD – 13 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service today is trade to buy the NZD/USD pair.

The NZD/USD rallied in yesterday’s trading session as the Dollar Index registered a massive drop after the US inflation data publication.

As you already know, the United States reported higher than expected inflation which was bad for the USD. The CPI rose by 0.5% exceeding 0.4% growth, while the Core CPI registered a 0.6% growth compared to 0.5% expected.

Technically, the currency pair jumped above major resistance levels, so the sentiment changed, an upside continuation is favored.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

US PPI 0.4% Growth Estimated

In the short term, the USD could try to rebound if the US data comes in better than expected. The PPI is expected to report a 0.4% growth in December versus 0.8% growth in November, while Core PPI could rise by 0.5%, less compared to 0.7% in the previous reporting period.

In addition, the Unemployment Claims indicator could drop from 207K to 199K in the last week.

From the technical point of view, stabilizing above the 0.6863 broken resistance, the NZD/USD pair could extend its growth. In the short term, it could come back to test and retest the broken levels before resuming its leg higher.

Free forex signals – BUY NZD/USD at 0.6890

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: NZD/USD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.6890

Stop Loss: 0.6833

TP1: 0.6975

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns