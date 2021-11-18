Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY NZD/JPY – 18 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the NZD/JPY pair. The NZD/JPY pair rallied in the short term and now it seems poised to develop a larger upwards movement. Still, in the short term, it has reached a resistance area, so only a valid breakout could really confirm an upside continuation. Fundamentally, the New Zealand Inflation Expectations indicator was reported at 2.96% above 2.27% in the previous reporting period. Yesterday, the Japanese Trade Balance was reported at -44T versus -0.60T, while the Core Machinery Orders registered only a 0.0% growth versus 1.4% expected. Tomorrow, the Japanese National Core CPI is expected to register a 0.1% growth. Check our economic calendar for details. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Japanese Yen Futures Bearish Despite the Yen Futures’ rally, NZD/JPY has managed to rebound. Technically, the Japanese Yen Futures (6J1!) maintains a bearish bias, a deeper drop could signal Yen’s depreciation. Also, the JP225 (Nikkei) could resume its growth, this scenario indicates JPY’s weakness. Technically, the NZD/JPY retested the Falling Wedge’s resistance and the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml) and now it challenges the weekly pivot point and the 80.53 static resistance. A new higher high could activate an upside continuation. Free forex signals – BUY NZD/JPY at 80.72 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: NZD/JPY Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 80.72 Stop Loss: 79.72 TP1: 82.21 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1: 1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next USD/CHF Forecast: Dragged Lower By DXY’s Correction Olimpiu Tuns 7 hours Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the NZD/JPY pair. The NZD/JPY pair rallied in the short term and now it seems poised to develop a larger upwards movement. Still, in the short term, it has reached a resistance area, so only a valid breakout could really confirm an upside continuation. Fundamentally, the New Zealand Inflation Expectations indicator was reported at 2.96% above 2.27% in the previous reporting period. Yesterday, the Japanese Trade Balance was reported at -44T versus -0.60T, while the Core Machinery Orders registered only a 0.0% growth versus 1.4% expected. Tomorrow, the Japanese… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.