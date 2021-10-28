Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy NZD/USD – 28 Oct 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on NZD/USD pair. The NZD/USD pair moves somehow sideways in the short term trying to accumulate more bullish energy before resuming its upwards movement. The price action has printed a triangle pattern. Escaping from this pattern could bring new opportunities. The USD remains weak as the Dollar Index continues to move sideways. Unfortunately, the DXY failed to make a new higher high indicating strong pressure. Yesterday, the United States economic data came in mixed. Durable Goods Orders dropped only by 0.4% versus a 1.1% drop expected , while the Core Durable Goods Orders registered a 0.4% growth as expected. The Goods Trade Balance and the Prelim Wholesale Inventories come in worse than expected. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US Advance GDP 2.6% Growth Forecasted Today, the volatility could be higher after the ECB and after the US Advance GDP publication. The economic indicator is expected to register a 2.6% growth, while the Advance GDP Price Index could report a 5.3% growth. The Unemployment Claims could remain steady at 290K, while the Pending Home Sales could rise by 0.4%. Technically speaking, the NZD/USD pair has found resistance at the ascending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML), now, it has decreased a little. A temporary correction was natural. As you can see, the pair has failed to make a valid breakdown below the weekly pivot point (0.7139) signalling strong buying pressure. Making an upside breakout from the current triangle could announce more gains. Free forex signals – BUY NZD/USD at 0.7203 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: NZD/USD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.7203 Stop Loss: 0.7125 TP1: 0.7307 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.35 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.