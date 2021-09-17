Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CAD – 17 September 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/CAD as we expect the market to observe dollar strength after the upbeat US retail sales. The pair trades positively near 1.2660 but remains below 1.2712, in which a bearish trend is expected to extend to 1.2600, which should then complete at 1.2495. However, breaking the 1.2712 mark will alter the market bias. Stochastic is clearly indicating the expected decline remains in force if 1.2720 holds. -Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide- Electoral jitters can cause USD/CAD’s rally to fade, resulting in less government spending and tax relief. Thus, there are prospects for reducing inhaled growth and easier reflection form through the case of global factors. The result of the wide USD offer will be another event allowing USD/CAD to rise to 1.28. Oil prices fell on Friday as more supply returned to the USA Gulf of Mexico market after two hurricanes. Still, both reference contracts are on track, with weekly gains from about 4% to see the restoration of backward demand. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price decreased by 18c, or 0.3%, on Thursday. The two contracts were on track to rise almost 4% per week because of a question in the US Gulf of Mexico slowing down, as expected, after the hurricane, Ida, damaged a few objects in August and the tropical storm Nicolae this week. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Moreover, rethinking about the Fed seems to be probing the bears. According to Reuters, recent surveys show that 51 economists are looking forward to a meeting in November, while food inflation worries them. In addition, the study provides proof that the US economy is witnessing negotiations in the pipeline and vaccines on the road to the presence of the last consolidation. In the meantime, S&P 500 futures remain directed, while 10-year US Treasury bonds returned in the range of 1.33%. If you are looking for a good MT4 forex broker to test out some of our signals, then check out our guide. Free forex signals – Buy USD/CAD at 1.2712 Instrument: USD/CAD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.2712 Stop Loss: 1.2612 TP1: 1.2817 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.06 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Cardano Price Prediction: Moving Back Up Slowly? Gerald Fenech 6 hours Today's free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/CAD as we expect the market to observe dollar strength after the upbeat US retail sales. The pair trades positively near 1.2660 but remains below 1.2712, in which a bearish trend is expected to extend to 1.2600, which should then complete at 1.2495. However, breaking the 1.2712 mark will alter the market bias. Stochastic is clearly indicating the expected decline remains in force if 1.2720 holds. -Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide- Electoral jitters can cause USD/CAD's rally to fade, resulting in less government… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits