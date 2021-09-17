Start Trading
Search ForexCrunch
Home » Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CAD – 17 September 2021

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CAD – 17 September 2021

Start Trading Now

Saqib Iqbal
| Updated: 17 Sep. 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/CAD as we expect the market to observe dollar strength after the upbeat US retail sales.

The pair trades positively near 1.2660 but remains below 1.2712, in which a bearish trend is expected to extend to 1.2600, which should then complete at 1.2495. However, breaking the 1.2712 mark will alter the market bias.

Stochastic is clearly indicating the expected decline remains in force if 1.2720 holds.

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

Electoral jitters can cause USD/CAD’s rally to fade, resulting in less government spending and tax relief. Thus, there are prospects for reducing inhaled growth and easier reflection form through the case of global factors. The result of the wide USD offer will be another event allowing USD/CAD to rise to 1.28.

Oil prices fell on Friday as more supply returned to the USA Gulf of Mexico market after two hurricanes. Still, both reference contracts are on track, with weekly gains from about 4% to see the restoration of backward demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price decreased by 18c, or 0.3%, on Thursday.

The two contracts were on track to rise almost 4% per week because of a question in the US Gulf of Mexico slowing down, as expected, after the hurricane, Ida, damaged a few objects in August and the tropical storm Nicolae this week.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Moreover, rethinking about the Fed seems to be probing the bears. According to Reuters, recent surveys show that 51 economists are looking forward to a meeting in November, while food inflation worries them. In addition, the study provides proof that the US economy is witnessing negotiations in the pipeline and vaccines on the road to the presence of the last consolidation.

In the meantime, S&P 500 futures remain directed, while 10-year US Treasury bonds returned in the range of 1.33%.

If you are looking for a good MT4 forex broker to test out some of our signals, then check out our guide.

Free forex signals – Buy USD/CAD at 1.2712

USD/CAD free forex signals

Instrument: USD/CAD
Order Type: BUY STOP
Entry price: 1.2712
Stop Loss: 1.2612
TP1: 1.2817

Our Risk Setting: 1%
Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.06

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

View All Post By Saqib Iqbal
Expert score

5

Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts

  • 0% Commission and No stamp Duty
  • Regulated by US,UK & International Stock
  • Copy Successfull Traders

5

Read Review
Open My Free Account
Your capital is at risk.
Forex Trading Signals

Top Forex Brokers

All Brokers

About

News

Related Articles

USD/MXN free forex signals
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 16 September 2021
Saqib Iqbal
Gold price analysis
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy Gold – 15 September 2021
Saqib Iqbal
free forex signals usdchf 14 sept 2021
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 14 September 2021
Gary McFarlane
USD/CAD forecast
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CAD – 13 September 2021
Gary McFarlane