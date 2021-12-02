Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CAD – 2 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CAD pair. Let’s explore the entry and exit points with the rationale behind it. The USD/CAD pair maintains a bullish bias, so further rise seems favorable. In the short term, the pair has dropped a little after failing to reach the 1.2836 former high. DXY’s retreat forced the pair to come back to test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. The currency pair invalidated a corrective phase after registering a false breakdown below 1.2720 former low. The USD received a helping hand from the US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, which has come in better than expected at 534K versus 524K expected. Also, the ISM Manufacturing PMI was reported at 61.1 versus 60.8 in the previous reporting period. US unemployment claims expected at 238k The US is to release its Unemployment Claims later. The economic indicator is expected to grow from 199K to 238K. Better than expected data could boost the USD, while worse than expected data could punish the greenback. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis As long as it stays above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ML) and above the uptrend line, the USD/CAD pair could extend its upside movement. A new higher high, a bullish closure above 1.2836 could activate further growth and bring us new long opportunities. Personally, I believe that only a valid breakdown below the uptrend line and a new lower low could invalidate an upside continuation. Free forex signals – BUY USD/CAD at 1.2842 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/CAD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.2842 Stop Loss: 1.2708 TP1: 1.3016 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1: 1.3 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Forex News Today: Daily Trading News share Read Next AUD/USD Price Challenges 0.7105 as Risk Sentiment Remains Off Saqib Iqbal 10 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CAD pair. Let's explore the entry and exit points with the rationale behind it. The USD/CAD pair maintains a bullish bias, so further rise seems favorable. In the short term, the pair has dropped a little after failing to reach the 1.2836 former high. DXY’s retreat forced the pair to come back to test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. The currency pair invalidated a corrective phase after registering a false breakdown below 1.2720 former low. The USD received a helping hand from the… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.