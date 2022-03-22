Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CAD – 22 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CAD. The pair is looking for an upside after resistance breakout. The USD/CAD pair registered an amazing sell-off. However, now it seems that the sellers are exhausted. In the short term, it moves sideways, but an upside reversal is far from being confirmed. –Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide- The Dollar Index plunged after reaching the 98.96 level. Still, this could be only a temporary drop. DXY’s upwards continuation could help the USD to appreciate versus its rivals. The Canadian IPRI and RMPI indicators could bring some volatility in the short term. Also, the greenback may react around the Richmond manufacturing Index publication and after the FOMC Members Williams and Mester speeches. Technically, after its massive drop, a temporary rebound is natural. The price action signaled sellers’ exhaustion, but we still need confirmation before taking action. Fed Chair Powell speaks Tomorrow, Fed Chair Powell will participate in a virtual panel discussion. Potential remarks about inflation and rate hikes could bring sharp movements again. From the technical point of view, the USD/CAD price could turn to the upside after failing to stay below the median line (ML). A new higher high could signal further growth, making a valid breakout above the R1. On the other hand, a new lower low could invalidate an upwards movement. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Buy USD/CAD at 1.2628 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: USD/CAD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.2628 Stop Loss: 1.2562 TP1: 1.2725 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Majors share Read Next GBP/USD Price Recovers Modestly Above 1.32 as Greenback Retreats Olimpiu Tuns 5 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CAD. The pair is looking for an upside after resistance breakout. The USD/CAD pair registered an amazing sell-off. However, now it seems that the sellers are exhausted. In the short term, it moves sideways, but an upside reversal is far from being confirmed. -Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide- The Dollar Index plunged after reaching the 98.96 level. Still, this could be only a temporary drop. DXY’s upwards continuation could help the USD to appreciate versus its rivals. The Canadian… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.