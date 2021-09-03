Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 03 September 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the USD/CHF and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The USD/CHF pair rallied during Asian trading hours on Friday. However, in today’s session, the pair traded in a very narrow range after testing the high above 0.9150 in the previous session. –Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- At the time of writing, USD / CHF is trading at 0.9144, up 0.04% on the day. US Treasury yields decline to 1.28%, down 0.68%. With the US Dollar Index (DXY) moving in tandem with the benchmark’s yield, the pair is trading below 92.50, limiting the dollar’s potential gain against the Swiss franc. The number of initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since March 2020 in the week ending August 28. The market consensus was 345,000, but the actual value was 340,000. Additionally, US companies cut 15,723 jobs in August, the fewest since June 1997. These data, however, did not help to appreciate the value of the dollar. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! However, a general weakness in the US dollar led to a rise in the Swiss franc despite mixed economic data. The Swiss economy grew 1.8% year-on-year in June, below market expectations by 2%, while retail sales fell 2.6% year-on-year in July, the first decline in five months. The August inflation rate was 0.9%, more than double the 0.8% forecast by the market. Market sentiment will be determined by data on wages and unemployment in the US NFP report. USD/CHF free forex signals Instrument: USD/CHF Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.9196 Stop Loss: 0.9097 TP1: 0.9343 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Forex Broker News: Revenue Increase Of Almost 50% For FTX Capital Gerald Fenech 16 mins Our free forex signals service today looks at the USD/CHF and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The USD/CHF pair rallied during Asian trading hours on Friday. However, in today's session, the pair traded in a very narrow range after testing the high above 0.9150 in the previous session. –Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- At the time of writing, USD / CHF is trading at 0.9144, up 0.04% on the day. US Treasury yields decline to 1.28%, down 0.68%. With the US Dollar Index (DXY) moving… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits