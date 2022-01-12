Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 12 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair. The USD/CHF pair plunged in the short term as the Dollar Index dropped deeper. Technically, the current drop could be only a temporary one after its amazing leg higher. It could test and retest the immediate support levels before starting to grow again. As you already know, the pair dropped after the Fed Chair Powell Testifies, but it remains to see how it will react later after the US inflation data publication. The US Dollar could still appreciate as the Dollar Index stands right above a major support zone, so a new leg higher could announce USD’s appreciation. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US Consumer Price Index 0.4% Expected The USD/CHF pair is trading in the red but the US economic data could change the sentiment later today. The Consumer Price Index is expected to register a 0.4% growth in December versus 0.8% in November, while the Core CPI could report a 0.5% growth. Technically, after the aggressive breakout through the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML), the USD/CHF pair was somehow expected to retreat a little. Staying above the uptrend line and making a new higher high could announce an upside continuation. Free forex signals – BUY USD/CHF at 0.9282 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/CHF Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.9282 Stop Loss: 0.9206 TP1: 0.9381 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.3 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next GBP/USD Forecast: Aiming for 1.3700 Psychological Level Olimpiu Tuns 33 mins Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair. The USD/CHF pair plunged in the short term as the Dollar Index dropped deeper. Technically, the current drop could be only a temporary one after its amazing leg higher. It could test and retest the immediate support levels before starting to grow again. As you already know, the pair dropped after the Fed Chair Powell Testifies, but it remains to see how it will react later after the US inflation data publication. The US Dollar could still appreciate as the Dollar Index stands right above… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.