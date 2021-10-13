Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 13 Oct 2021

Our free forex signal service trade today is a buy on the USD/CHF pair.

The pair dropped recently but the bias remains bullish. It has slipped lower as the Dollar Index dropped after registering a new higher high. In the short term, the rate could only test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher.

Still, the greenback needs a bullish spark to be able to take the lead again. From the technical point of view, the USD/CHF pair signalled that the downside is limited and that it could jump higher.

The pair has escaped from the descending pitchfork’s body signalling that the downwards movement is over. Now is retesting the outside sliding line which was seen as a dynamic resistance.

It has found resistance at the weekly R1 (0.9310), so a temporary decline towards the weekly pivot point (0.9270) is natural. Technically, staying above the outside sliding line and making a new higher high could represent a long opportunity.

US Consumer Price Index 0.3% Growth Expected

The USD/CHF pair will be driven by the fundamentals today. The US CPI is expected to rise by 0.3% after a 0.3% growth registered in the last reporting period, while the Core CPI may register a 0.2% growth in September versus 0.1% in August.

The FOMC Meeting Minutes could also bring high volatility and could change the sentiment. A hawkish report may boost the DXY. This scenario could push the USD/CHF pair higher.

Free forex signals – BUY USD/CHF at 0.9316

Free forex signals entry price and take profit

Instrument: USD/CHF

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.9316

Stop Loss: 0.9264

TP1: 0.9400

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.6

