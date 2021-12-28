Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 28 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair. We will analyze the USD/CHF pair and key reasons to buy it.

The USD/CHF pair dropped, but the sellers seemed exhausted. That’s why I’m looking for new long opportunities. Still, I need strong confirmation before considering going long. The currency pair dropped as the Dollar Index dropped. DXY’s upwards movement could announce that the USD/CHF could come back higher. We have a strong positive correlation between the DXY and the USD/CHF.

Switzerland will release its Credit Suisse Economic Expectations on Wednesday and the KOF Economic Barometer on Thursday.

US House Price Index 0.9% Growth Expected

In the short term, the USD/CHF remains under pressure. The price action developed a potential Double Bottom pattern, but this formation is far from being confirmed. In addition, the US HPI is expected to report a 0.9% growth, while the Richmond Manufacturing Index could be reported at 11 points.

From the technical point of view, staying above 0.9165, making a valid breakout above the immediate downtrend line, and coming back above 0.9197 could announce potential strong upwards movement.

Free forex signals – BUY USD/CHF at 0.9205

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: USD/CHF

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.9205

Stop Loss: 0.9162

TP1: 0.9272

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.55

