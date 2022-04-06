Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 6 Apr 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF. The pair will go upside if it finds rejection around the support level.

The USD/CHF pair rallied in the short term and now is trading at 0.9333 below today’s high of 0.9349. After its strong rally, the price could come back to test the immediate support levels before resuming its uptrend.

Technically, the Dollar Index maintains a bullish bias. Further growth should help the currency pair to approach new highs. As you already know from my previous analyses, there is a strong positive correlation between DXY and USD/CHF. Surprisingly or not, the USD appreciated even though the US data came in worse than expected yesterday. The ISM Services PMI, Final Services PMI, and Trade Balance came in worse than expected.

FOMC Meeting Minutes

The FOMC Meeting Minutes could bring high volatility and sharp movements later today. The USD could retreat ahead of this high-impact event. On the other hand, hawkish FOMC could boost the USD. That’s why the USD/CHF pair could jump toward new highs.

From the technical point of view, the pair jumped above the down trendline and above the median line (ml), which represented upside obstacles. Stabilizing above these levels may announce an upside continuation. Only coming back and stabilizing below the broken down trendline could invalidate the upside continuation.

Free forex signals – Buy USD/CHF at 0.9352

Free forex signals entry price and take-profit

Instrument: USD/CHF

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.9352

Stop Loss: 0.9286

TP1: 0.9464

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.7

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

