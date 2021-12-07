Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 7 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair. The USD/CHF pair dropped in the short term after reaching 0.9269. The current retreat was natural after its previous leg higher. Technically, the current drop could bring new long opportunities. Still, we’ll have to wait for a fresh opportunity before taking action. The currency pair dropped a little also because the Switzerland Unemployment Rate dropped unexpectedly lower from 2.7% to 2.5% below 2.6% expected. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US Trade Balance Expected At -66.9B The USD/CHF pair could start increasing again if the Dollar Index climbs towards fresh new highs. The DXY needs strong support to be able to take out the 96.44 static resistance. Later today, the US is to release its Trade Balance which is expected to grow from -80.9B to -66.9B. In addition, the Consumer Credit, Revised Unit Labor Costs, and the Revised Nonfarm Productivity will be released as well. In the short term, the USD/CHF pair was too overbought to be able to resume its growth. From the technical point of view, the pair is trapped within a down channel. This pattern could represent an upside continuation formation. As long as it stays above the median line (ml), the USD/CHF could still climb towards fresh new highs. Free forex signals – BUY USD/CHF at 0.9259 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/CHF Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.9259 Stop Loss: 0.9212 TP1: 0.9332 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.59 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.