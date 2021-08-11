Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/JPY – 11 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the AUD/JPY and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you.

Despite moderate gains from nearly three weekly lows the previous day, Wednesday’s price action for the Australian Dollar pair supported more bearish pressure. The prospect of the imminent stifling of massive stimulus packages from the Fed during the pandemic had a tailwind for the US dollar. This, along with the instability of COVID-19, put pressure on the riskier Australian and put some pressure on the Major.

After further signs of significant progress in the labor market recovery, investors have appreciated the prospect of ending the Fed stimulus in the pandemic era. Yet, as early as 2022, Fed officials began to throttle the market and raise interest rates. This was illustrated by the continued rise in Treasury yields in recent weeks.

Later in the early North American trading session, we will be focusing on the latest US consumer inflation data. In addition, the Fed may be under more pressure to end monetary support due to increased pressure. As a result, the already stronger Dollar will gain further strength, thus creating a new trigger for bearish traders and conditions for further devaluation of the Australian Dollar.

AUD/JPY free forex signals

Instrument: AUD/JPY

Order: BUY STOP

Entry price: 81.473

Stop Loss: 80.668

TP1: 83.247

Our Risk Setting: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2.2

Signal validity period: Good until cancelled

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

