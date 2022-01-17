 Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 17 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/MXN pair.

The USD/MXN price moves somehow sideways in the short term. Also, it has developed a potential Falling Wedge pattern which could announce that the downside movement ended. Still, we need strong confirmation before considering going long. At the time of writing, the bias remains bearish.

Only a larger rebound registered by the Dollar Index could really announce a larger growth on the USD/MXN pair. In the short term, the currency pair continues to be bearish after the US retail sales data came in worse than expected on Friday.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Also, Industrial Production, Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment, and the Capacity Utilization Rate indicators reported worse than expected data as well.

Today, the US banks are closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Technically, the pair stands below strong upside obstacles, so the bearish pressure remains high as long as it stays under these obstacles.

US Empire State Manufacturing Index

Fundamentally, the US is to release the Empire State Manufacturing Index tomorrow. The indicator is expected at 25.0 points versus 31.9 expected. Still, I don’t think that it will have an important impact.

As you can see on the h4 chart, the rate could develop a strong leg higher only if it makes a valid breakout above the downtrend line and above the weekly pivot point 20.365.

Free forex signals – BUY USD/MXN at 20.386

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: USD/MXN

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 20.386

Stop Loss: 20.265

TP1: 20.626

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns