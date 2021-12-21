Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 21 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the US/MXN pair. The USD/MXN registered a strong downside movement lately but it seems that it has found support. Still, in the short term, the pressure remains high, it could come back down to test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. The currency pair could start rising again if the DXY resumes its upwards movement. Yesterday, the CB Leading Index registered a 1.1% growth versus 0.9% expected and compared to 0.9% in the previous reporting period. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US Current Account -215B Unfortunately for the USD, the United States Current Account was reported at -215B below -206B expected and compared to -198B in the previous reporting period. The USD needs strong support from the US economy to be able to take full control and to dominate the currency market. Tomorrow, the US Final GDP is expected to register a 2.1% growth, the CB Consumer Confidence could grow from 109.5 to 111.1, Existing Home Sales indicator is expected to jump from 6.34M to 6.55M. From the technical point of view, the USD/MXN pair could develop a new leg higher if it stays above the 20.699 – 20.747 demand zone. The upside will be invalidated by a bearish closure below the 20.699, that’s why my SL is hidden below this obstacle. Free forex signals – BUY USD/MXN at 20.844 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/MXN Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 20.844 Stop Loss: 20.684 TP1: 21.213 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2.3 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next USD/CAD Forecast: Remains Bullish On Mixed Canadian Retail Sales Olimpiu Tuns 8 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the US/MXN pair. The USD/MXN registered a strong downside movement lately but it seems that it has found support. Still, in the short term, the pressure remains high, it could come back down to test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. The currency pair could start rising again if the DXY resumes its upwards movement. Yesterday, the CB Leading Index registered a 1.1% growth versus 0.9% expected and compared to 0.9% in the previous reporting period. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade" style="3d" background="#1d44bb" size="8" center="yes" radius="0"]Get FREE Forex… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.