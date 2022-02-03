Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 3 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the USD/MXN pair. The USD/MXN pair rebounded as the DXY bounced back after its massive drop. Today, the volatility could be really high around the BoE and ECB. In the short term, the USD remains under pressure despite a temporary appreciation. The Dollar Index was in a corrective phase but now it has started to grow pushing the greenback higher versus its rivals. The USD appreciated a little only because it was oversold. Fundamentally, the US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change was reported at -301K versus 185K expected. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US ISM Services PMI 59.5 Expected Today, the fundamental factors could drive the rate. The US ISM Services PMI is expected to drop from 62.0 to 59.5 points, the Factory Orders may register a 0.4% drop, while the Unemployment Claims are expected at 245K in the previous week. Technically, the pair stands within a down channel pattern. As long as it stays under the downtrend line, the rate could come back down. A valid breakout above this dynamic resistance could announce further growth. The USD/MXN pair found support on the descending pitchfork’s median line (ML) signaling potential rebound. Free forex signals – BUY USD/MXN at 20.677 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/MXN Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 20.677 Stop Loss: 20.455 TP1: 21.010 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next GBP/USD Forecast: Challenges 1.36 Level Post BoE Rate Hike Olimpiu Tuns 13 hours Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the USD/MXN pair. The USD/MXN pair rebounded as the DXY bounced back after its massive drop. Today, the volatility could be really high around the BoE and ECB. In the short term, the USD remains under pressure despite a temporary appreciation. The Dollar Index was in a corrective phase but now it has started to grow pushing the greenback higher versus its rivals. The USD appreciated a little only because it was oversold. Fundamentally, the US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change was reported at -301K versus 185K expected. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade"… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.