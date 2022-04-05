Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 5 Apr 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/MXN. The pair will go upside if it finds rejection around the support level.

The USD/MXN pair is bearish, but we cannot exclude a potential rebound after its massive drop. Technically, the price reached key levels, former lows, indicating a false breakdown below these obstacles, or a major bullish pattern could announce a new leg higher. The pair is trading at 19.766 at the time of writing, above 19.725 yesterday’s low.

Again, technically, the price developed a bullish reversal pattern, but we still need strong confirmation before considering going long.

The US Trade Balance came in at -89.2B, below -88.5B expected. This could be bad for the USD in the short term. Yesterday, the Factory Orders reported a 0.5% drop matching expectations.

ISM Services PMI 58.6 forecasted

Later today, the US ISM Services PMI indicator is seen as a high-impact event, and it is expected to jump from 56.5 to 58.6 points signaling further expansion.

From the technical point of view, staying above the 19.717 – 19.784 area could signal that the downwards movement ended and that the pair could turn to the upside. Personally, I’ve drawn an ascending pitchfork, hoping that I’ll catch a new leg higher. As long as it stays above the LML, the USD/MXN could give birth to a new swing higher.

Free forex signals – Buy USD/MXN at 19.995

Free forex signals entry price and take-profit

Instrument: USD/MXN

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 19.955

Stop Loss: 19.646

TP1: 20.870

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2.5

