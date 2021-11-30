Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY USD/CAD – 30 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD pair is trading in the red at 1.2816 level at the time of writing. Still, the current retreat could be only a temporary one. The price could come back down to test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. Surprisingly or not, the pair resumed its growth reaching a fresh new high of 1.2812 despite DXY’s sell-off. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Canadian GDP 0.0% Growth Expected The USD/CAD pair is bullish but it remains to see how it will react later after the Canadian GDP will be released. The economic indicator is expected to register a 0.0% growth versus 0.4% in the previous reporting period. Worse than expected Gross Domestic Product could boost forecasts for the USD/CAD pair. Furthermore, the US is to release the Chicago PMI and the CB Consumer Confidence, while the Fed Chair Powell Testifies is seen as a high-impact event. Technically, the rate failed to stabilize above the 1.2799 static resistance and now it could retest the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml) or even the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ML). Staying above these levels and coming back above 1.2799 could signal potential further growth. Actually, a new higher high, a bullish closure above the 1.2812 today’s high could activate an upside continuation. Free forex signals – BUY USD/CAD at 1.2816 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/CAD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.2816 Stop Loss: 1.2719 TP1: 1.2914 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1: 1 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next USD/JPY Forecast: Larger Correction Ahead As 113.00 Fails To Hold Olimpiu Tuns 6 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD pair is trading in the red at 1.2816 level at the time of writing. Still, the current retreat could be only a temporary one. The price could come back down to test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. Surprisingly or not, the pair resumed its growth reaching a fresh new high of 1.2812 despite DXY’s sell-off. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade" style="3d" background="#1d44bb" size="8" center="yes" radius="0"]Get FREE Forex Signals Now![/su_button] 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Canadian GDP 0.0% Growth… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.