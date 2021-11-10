Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY USD/CHF – 10 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair. The USD/CHF pair is trading in the red at 0.9122 at the time of writing. The pressure remains high as the price stands below a strong dynamic resistance. Technically, it’s trapped within a down channel, so we need a strong bullish pattern and signal before considering going long again. Selling here is risky as the USD/CHF pair stands above a strong support zone. Personally, I’m looking for new buying opportunities around this support area. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis The price drops right now as the Dollar Index has found strong resistance at 94.21 weekly pivot point and now it has slipped lower. Fundamentally, the USD is still vulnerable as the US data have come in mixed in yesterday’s trading session. US Inflation Data In Focus Today Technically, the USD/CHF pair seems undecided in the short term. Maybe the traders are waiting for the United States inflation data before taking action. The Consumer Price Index is expected to register a 0.6% growth in October versus 0.4% in September, while the Core CPI could report a 0.4% growth versus 0.2% in the previous reporting period. In addition, the Unemployment Claims indicator is expected to drop deeper from 269K to 257K in the previous week which could be good for the USD. From the technical viewpoint, the USD/CHF has found strong support on the median line (ML) of the descending pitchfork and on the 78.6% retracement level. Now, it stands right below the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML) which represents a dynamic resistance. Making a valid breakout through this upside obstacle could activate a bullish reversal. Free forex signals – BUY USD/CHF at 0.9161 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: USD/CHF Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.9161 Stop Loss: 0.9081 TP1: 0.9282 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1/1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next EUR/USD Forecast: Selling Pressure Intensifies Ahead of US Inflation Data Olimpiu Tuns 18 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair. The USD/CHF pair is trading in the red at 0.9122 at the time of writing. The pressure remains high as the price stands below a strong dynamic resistance. Technically, it’s trapped within a down channel, so we need a strong bullish pattern and signal before considering going long again. Selling here is risky as the USD/CHF pair stands above a strong support zone. Personally, I’m looking for new buying opportunities around this support area. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade" style="3d" background="#1d44bb" size="8" center="yes" radius="0"]Get FREE Forex Signals Now![/su_button]… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.