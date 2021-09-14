Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 14 September 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/CHF pair as we expect uplift going into the US inflation data release due later today.

The USD/CHF stays higher and it seems poised to resume its upwards movement. The price has slipped a little lower primarily because the Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped. Technically, it could retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher.

The pair is trading in the red at the moment of writing, as the Switzerland PPI registered unexpected growth. The indicator rose by 0.7% versus 0.2% expected and versus 0.5% growth in the previous reporting period.

Still, the current decline may be only a temporary one.

If you plan to act on our free signals service and you are looking for the best automated forex trading tools, then read our comprehensive guide

Dollar set to strengthen if US seen importing inflation

The US inflation data will drive the pair later today. The CPI is expected to rise by 0.4% in August versus a 0.5% growth in July, while the Core CPI may register a 0.3% growth.

Higher-than-expected figures could boost the value USD as the traders could expect the Federal Reserve to hike rates.

The Fed is watching the consumer prices index for any signs that inflation that will be anything other than transitory. The Fed has stuck with the “transient” mantra in the face of growing evidence that the general rise in prices could have greater longevity.

As a result of the severe hit to output due to the pandemic, the recovery has been particularly strong because of the pent-up demand, putting pressure on supply. However, severe supply bottlenecks have now emerged, both in terms of production capacity and the functioning of the global supply chain at a logistical level.

Energy prices and food are areas of particular concern globally as well as the impact of the Delta variant in Asia where a lot of manufacturing production takes place. The extent to which the US is importing inflation may become more apparent in the inflation data.

If you are looking for a good MT4 forex broker to test out some of our signals, then check out our guide.

Free forex signals – buy USD/CHF at 0.9250

Technically, the 0.9242 level is seen as a critical resistance. Making a valid breakout through it could activate an upside continuation.

Instrument: USD/CHF

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.9250

Stop Loss: 0.9197

TP1: 0.9339

Our Risk Setting: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.7

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Gary McFarlane Gary McFarlane Gary was the production editor for 15 years at highly regarded UK investment magazine Money Observer. He covered subjects as diverse as social trading and fixed income exchange traded funds. Gary initiated coverage of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at Money Observer and for three years to July 2020 was the cryptocurrency analyst at the UKâ€™s No. 2 investment platform Interactive Investor. In that role he provided expert commentary to a diverse number of newspapers, and other media outlets, including the Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard and the Sun. Gary has also written widely on cryptocurrencies for various industry publications, such as Coin Desk and The FinTech Times, City AM, Ethereum World News, and InsideBitcoins. Gary is the winner of Cryptocurrency Writer of the Year in the 2018 ADVFN International Awards. View All Post By Gary McFarlane

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk.

Forex Trading Signals share