Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/SGD – 27 Oct 2021

Our free forex signals service trade for today is a buy order on the USD/SGD pair.

The USD/SGD pair is moving somehow sideways, within a narrow range. This could represent an upside reversal pattern after the price action has shown some oversold signs. Still, we have to wait for a strong upside

The greenback is bullish after receiving a helping hand from the US CB Consumer Confidence, Richmond Manufacturing Index, and from the New Homes Sales indicators. The economic figures have come in better than expected in yesterday’s session.

USD Needs A Bullish Spark

As you already know, the Dollar Index has turned to the upside after escaping from a reversal pattern in the short term. Still, the index needs more support from the US economy to be able to approach and reach new highs.

The US Durable Goods Orders could register a 1.1% drop in September, while the Core Durable Goods Orders is expected to report a 0.4% growth in the last month versus a 0.3% growth in August.

In addition, the Goods Trade Balance could drop to -88.2B from -87.6B, while the Prelim Wholesale Inventories may register a 1.0% growth in September. Better than expected US data could boost the USD.

From the technical viewpoint, the USD/SGD tries to escape from the symmetrical triangle. Failing to stay within the descending pitchfork’s body and failing to come back down towards 1.3419 lower low signalled a potential upside reversal.

Free forex signals – BUY GBP/USD at 1.3799

Free forex signals entry price and take profit

Instrument: USD/SGD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 1.3502

Stop Loss: 1.3447

TP1: 1.3584

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

