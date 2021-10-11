Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/ZAR – 11 Oct 2021

Today’s free forex signals service trade is a buy on the USD/ZAR pair. USD/ZAR was into a corrective phase after registering an important upwards movement. The price action signalled that the retreat could be over, so the pair could turn to the upside. The USD remains strong as the Dollar Index stays higher. The index failed to confirm its breakdown below the 94.00 psychological level, so the bias remains bullish. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Crypto Signals Every Week – Full Technical Analysis The greenback has taken a hit from the Non-Farm Employment Change on Friday. The indicator was reported at 194K far below 490K expected. The Unemployment Rate and the Average Hourly Earning came in better than expected, that’s why the USD is still bullish. If you are looking to get started with forex day trading then check out our guide. Market awaits US inflation dat release Wednesday The greenback is bullish ahead of the US inflation data. The CPI and Core CPI indicators will be released on Wednesday and could bring high volatility. If the Consumer Price Index is expected to grow by 0.3%, the Core CPI could register a 0.2% growth. Also, the FOMC Meeting Minutes could really shake the market. The USD/ZAR pair escaped from the descending pitchfork’s body without reaching the median line signalling that the price could turn to the upside. Technically, it has found support around the 38.2% retracement level and now it challenges the 23.6% level. It has retested the descending pitchfork’s upper median line, so we’ll have to wait for a new higher high before taking action. The upside scenario could be invalidated by a valid breakdown below the 14.839 static support. Free forex signals – BUY USD/ZAR at 15.044 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: USD/ZAR Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 15.044 Stop Loss: 14.761 TP1: 15.410 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.3 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next EUR/USD Forecast: Deeper Drop On The Cards As 1.1580 Pivot Holds Olimpiu Tuns 10 hours Today's free forex signals service trade is a buy on the USD/ZAR pair. USD/ZAR was into a corrective phase after registering an important upwards movement. The price action signalled that the retreat could be over, so the pair could turn to the upside. The USD remains strong as the Dollar Index stays higher. The index failed to confirm its breakdown below the 94.00 psychological level, so the bias remains bullish. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade" style="3d" background="#1d44bb" size="8" center="yes" radius="0"]Get FREE Forex Signals Now![/su_button] 3 Free Crypto Signals Every Week – Full Technical Analysis The greenback has taken a hit from the Non-Farm… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits