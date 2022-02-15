Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/CAD – 15 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the UAD/CAD. The AUD/CAD pair is trading in the red at 0.9069 level at the time of writing. Technically, the price action signaled that the buyers are exhausted and that the bears could take the lead. Still, we need strong confirmation before taking action. Fundamentally, the Aussie could slip lower after dovish RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis The Canadian inflation data on Wednesday, and the Australian Employment Change and Unemployment Rate on Thursday represent high-impact events and could really shake the price. The currency pair escaped from an up channel signaling that the upwards movement ended. Actually, the chart formation could represent a bearish pattern. In the short term, the rate moves somehow sideways before going down. Canadian Housing Starts 244K Expected Today, the Canadian Housing Starts could be reported at 244K versus 236K in the previous reporting period. Better than expected data could help the Loonie to resume its appreciation. From the technical point of view, the AUD/CAD pair could come back down if it makes a valid breakdown below the 0.9060. In the short term, it could come back to test and retest the near-term resistance levels before dropping deeper. Free forex signals – Sell AUD/CAD at 0.9045 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: AUD/CAD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 0.9045 Stop Loss: 0.9133 TP1: 0.8895 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.7 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex News Today: Daily Trading NewsForex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.