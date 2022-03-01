Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 1 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the AUD/USD. The major pair is standing just below the key resistance level. The AUD/USD pair registered strong growth, but it has reached a resistance area. As you already know, the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its monetary policy. The Cash Rate was left unchanged at 0.10%, as expected. –Are you interested in learning more about managed forex accounts? Check our detailed guide- The Aussie received a helping hand from the Chinese economic data in the early morning. Caixin Manufacturing PMI was reported at 50.4 above 49.1 expected, Non-Manufacturing PMI raised from 51.1 to 51.5 points even if the specialists expected a potential drop to 50.6. At the same time, the Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 versus 49.9 expected. After its amazing rally, the AUD/USD pair could develop a temporary correction. Still, we’ll have to wait for strong confirmation before taking action. US ISM Manufacturing PMI 58.0 expected Fundamentally, the USD needs strong support from the US economy to dominate the currency market. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which is seen as a high-impact indicator, is expected to grow from 57.6 to 58.0, which could be good for the USD. In addition, the Final Manufacturing PMI and the Construction Spending could remain steady while the ISM Manufacturing Prices could jump from 76.1 to 77.4 points. Technically, the AUD/USD pair reached 0.7278 static resistance. Personally, I’ve drawn a descending pitchfork, hoping that I’ll catch a new leg down. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell AUD/USD at 0.7241 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: AUD/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 0.7241 Stop Loss: 0.7302 TP1: 0.7133 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.75 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next GBP/USD Price Pauses Recovery amid Risk-off, Eying US PMI Olimpiu Tuns 4 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the AUD/USD. The major pair is standing just below the key resistance level. The AUD/USD pair registered strong growth, but it has reached a resistance area. As you already know, the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its monetary policy. The Cash Rate was left unchanged at 0.10%, as expected. -Are you interested in learning more about managed forex accounts? Check our detailed guide- The Aussie received a helping hand from the Chinese economic data in the early morning. Caixin Manufacturing PMI was reported at 50.4 above 49.1 expected,… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.