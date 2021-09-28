Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 28 September 2021

In today’s free forex signals service we have a sell order on the AUD/USD pair. The AUD/USD pair is plunging at the time of writing and it seems determined to approach and reach fresh new lows. The Dollar Index (DXY) has finally managed to jump far above the 93.42 level which represented a strong static resistance. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis DXY also jumped above the 93.72 upside obstacle where it could find temporary resistance. A temporary retreat could help us to catch fresh long opportunities in the US Dollar. The US Dollar is still bullish even if the CB Consumer Confidence dropped from 115.2 to 109.3 points. The economic indicator came far below 115.2 estimates. Also, the Richmond Manufacturing Index, HPI, and the S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI, Prelim Wholesale Inventories, and the Goods Trade Balance have come in worse than expected. If you are looking to get into automated forex trading, then read our comprehensive guide. Australia retail sales drop The Australian Retail Sales registered a 1.7% drop in August less versus -2.5% expected and compared to a 2.7% fall in July. Unfortunately, the AUD/USD pair failed to stay higher as the USD was boosted by the DXY’s rally. Technically, the pair maintains a bearish bias as long as it stays within the descending pitchfork’s body. Its failure to retest the upper median line (UML) may signal a deeper drop. The 0.7220 former low is seen as support. A new lower low, a valid breakdown through this static support could activate a larger downside movement. The median line (ML) could attract the price as long as the AUD/USD pair stays within the pitchfork’s body. Free forex signals – Sell AUD/USD at 0.7201 My Trading Opinion Instrument: AUD/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 0.7201 Stop Loss: 0.7315 TP1: 0.7074 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.12 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits