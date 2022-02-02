Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell CAD/JPY – 2 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the CAD/JPY pair. The CAD/JPY pair moves somehow sideways on the H4 chart. The price action signaled that the upside is limited and that the sellers could take the lead again soon. The Japanese Yen Futures have managed to rebound and to register a strong rally, further growth could help the Japanese Yen to dominate the currency market again. Fundamentally, the Japanese Monetary Base registered only an 8.4% growth versus 8.5% expected. Yesterday, the Unemployment Rate and the Final Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Canadian Building Permits 1.6% Drop Estimated Later today, the Canadian Building may register a 1.6% drop in December versus 6.8% growth in November. Also, the BOC Gov Macklem Speaks could bring high volatility. From the technical point of view, the CAD/JPY pair could extend its corrective phase, the downside movement only if it makes a valid breakdown below the red ascending pitchfork’s lower median line. Dropping and stabilizing below the 50% retracement level could open the door for a deeper drop. Its failure to come back to test and retest the upper median line (UML) of the descending pitchfork. Free forex signals – Sell CAD/JPY at 89.52 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: CAD/JPY Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 89.52 Stop Loss: 90.92 TP1: 87.40 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.