Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell CAD/JPY – 27 Apr 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on CAD/JPY. The price will go down if the JPY continues its upside correction.

The CAD/JPY pair attempts to rebound as the Japanese Yen futures drop in the short term. However, the bounce-back could be only a temporary one as the bias is bearish.

–Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Technically, the pair may test the immediate resistance levels before resuming its downside movement. The pair is trading at 99.85 at the time of writing. After its massive drop, minor growth was natural. However, the rebound could bring new short opportunities.

The Japanese Yen received a helping hand from the Unemployment Rate, which dropped from 2.7% to 2.6%, but the Yen remains under pressure. Tomorrow, the BOC Gov Macklem Speaks could bring some action.

BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged tomorrow. The BOJ Policy Rate publication, Monetary policy Statement BOJ Outlook Report and the BOJ Press Conference could bring high volatility and sharp movements.

From the technical point of view, as long as it stays under the downtrend line, the CAD/JPY pair could resume its downside movement despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low, making a valid breakdown below the pitchfork’s lower median line, could announce more declines.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Free forex signals – Sell CAD/JPY at 99.37

Free forex signals entry price and take-profit

Instrument: CAD/JPY

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 99.37

Stop Loss: 100.23

TP1: 98.27

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.3

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Forex Trading Signals share