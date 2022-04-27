Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell CAD/JPY – 27 Apr 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on CAD/JPY. The price will go down if the JPY continues its upside correction. The CAD/JPY pair attempts to rebound as the Japanese Yen futures drop in the short term. However, the bounce-back could be only a temporary one as the bias is bearish. –Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide- Technically, the pair may test the immediate resistance levels before resuming its downside movement. The pair is trading at 99.85 at the time of writing. After its massive drop, minor growth was natural. However, the rebound could bring new short opportunities. The Japanese Yen received a helping hand from the Unemployment Rate, which dropped from 2.7% to 2.6%, but the Yen remains under pressure. Tomorrow, the BOC Gov Macklem Speaks could bring some action. BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged tomorrow. The BOJ Policy Rate publication, Monetary policy Statement BOJ Outlook Report and the BOJ Press Conference could bring high volatility and sharp movements. From the technical point of view, as long as it stays under the downtrend line, the CAD/JPY pair could resume its downside movement despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low, making a valid breakdown below the pitchfork’s lower median line, could announce more declines. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell CAD/JPY at 99.37 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: CAD/JPY Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 99.37 Stop Loss: 100.23 TP1: 98.27 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.3 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next AUD/USD Price Pauses Bears Above 0.7100, Outlook Remains Bearish Saqib Iqbal 5 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on CAD/JPY. The price will go down if the JPY continues its upside correction. The CAD/JPY pair attempts to rebound as the Japanese Yen futures drop in the short term. However, the bounce-back could be only a temporary one as the bias is bearish. -Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide- Technically, the pair may test the immediate resistance levels before resuming its downside movement. The pair is trading at 99.85 at the time of writing. After its massive drop, minor growth… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.