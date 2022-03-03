Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/JPY – 3 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/JPY. The cross pair is standing just below the daily highs.

The EUR/JPY cross dropped as the Japanese Yen futures attempted to rebound at the time of writing. However, in the short term, the pair maintains a sideways trend. That’s why we have to wait for a fresh trading opportunity. Technically, the price rebounded, but the swing up seems over. The cross is trading under 128.20, just above 128.50 today’s low.

Fundamentally, the Japanese Yen received a helping hand from the Japanese Consumer Confidence, reported at 35.3 points above 35.0 estimates.

Euro-zone Unemployment Claims 6.8%

Surprisingly or not, the Euro depreciates even if the Eurozone Unemployment Rate dropped unexpectedly lower from 7.0% to 6.8% below 6.9% forecasts, while the PPI rose by 5.2% versus 2.5% expected. Unfortunately for the Euro, the Final Services PMI was reported at 55.5 below 55.8 estimates, while the German Final Services PMI came in at 55.8 versus 56.6 forecasts.

From the technical point of view, the EUR/JPY pair signaled that the upwards movement ended after dropping below the uptrend line and after failing to stabilize above 128.40 weekly S1.

Free forex signals – Sell EUR/JPY at 128.06

Free forex signals entry price and take profit

Instrument: EUR/JPY

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 128.06

Stop Loss: 128.72

TP1: 127.15

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.4

