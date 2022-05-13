Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 13 May 2022

Today, our free forex signals service trade is a sell order in EUR/USD. If the USD resumes its rally after a minor correction, the price will go down. The EUR/USD pair rebounded in the short term, but this could be over soon if the Dollar Index jumps higher. It was trading at 1.0405 at the time of writing, below yesterday’s high of 1.0419. –Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide- The price action developed a flag pattern. This formation represents a bearish continuation pattern. After its massive drop, a temporary rebound was expected in the short term. The bounce-back could help the sellers to catch a new bearish wave at higher prices. However, the greenback was expected to depreciate versus its rivals as the Unemployment Claims jumped from 202K to 203K in the last week, even though the traders expected a potential drop to 190K. At the same time, the Core PPI registered only a 0.4% growth versus the 0.6% expected. Earlier, the Euro-zone Industrial Production dropped by 1.8% less than the expected 2.1% drop. US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment 64.1 expected. Today, the US is to release its Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment and the Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations. Better than expected, US economic figures could help the USD to take full control again. From the technical point of view, the bias remains bearish as long as it stays under the downtrend line. However, a valid breakdown from the current channel, a new lower low could activate a deeper drop. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell EUR/USD at 1.0544 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.0380 Stop Loss: 1.0439 TP1: 1.0291 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.