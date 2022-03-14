Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 14 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD. The pair is looking for a downside after a mild correction. The EUR/USD price is trading in the green as the Dollar Index dropped in recent hours. The pair is trading at 1.0976 at the time of writing. It seems determined to reach and challenge the immediate upside obstacles. –Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide- However, the current rebound could be only temporary before resuming its downward movement. Fundamentally, the EUR received a helping hand from the German WPI, which registered a 1.7% growth versus 0.9% expected. In addition, the French Trade Balance was reported at -8.0B above -9.8B estimates and compared to -11.4B in the previous reporting period. T tomorrow, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment and the Euro-zone ZEW Economic Sentiment could affect the EUR/USD pair. US PPI 1.0% growth expected The USD needs support from the US economy to take the lead again. The US PPI will be released tomorrow and is expected to register a 1.0% growth, while the Core PPI may report a 0.6% growth. From the technical point of view, a temporary rebound was somehow expected after its massive drop. It could test and retest the median line (ML) of the descending pitchfork before resuming its drop. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell EUR/USD at 1.0893 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.0893 Stop Loss: 1.1048 TP1: 1.0631 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.7 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next GBP/USD Price Bearish Bias Intact, Eying1.3000 amid Hawkish Fed Saqib Iqbal 8 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD. The pair is looking for a downside after a mild correction. The EUR/USD price is trading in the green as the Dollar Index dropped in recent hours. The pair is trading at 1.0976 at the time of writing. It seems determined to reach and challenge the immediate upside obstacles. -Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide- However, the current rebound could be only temporary before resuming its downward movement. Fundamentally, the EUR received a helping hand from the German WPI,… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.