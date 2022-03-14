Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 14 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD. The pair is looking for a downside after a mild correction.

The EUR/USD price is trading in the green as the Dollar Index dropped in recent hours. The pair is trading at 1.0976 at the time of writing. It seems determined to reach and challenge the immediate upside obstacles.

However, the current rebound could be only temporary before resuming its downward movement. Fundamentally, the EUR received a helping hand from the German WPI, which registered a 1.7% growth versus 0.9% expected. In addition, the French Trade Balance was reported at -8.0B above -9.8B estimates and compared to -11.4B in the previous reporting period. T

tomorrow, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment and the Euro-zone ZEW Economic Sentiment could affect the EUR/USD pair.

US PPI 1.0% growth expected

The USD needs support from the US economy to take the lead again. The US PPI will be released tomorrow and is expected to register a 1.0% growth, while the Core PPI may report a 0.6% growth.

From the technical point of view, a temporary rebound was somehow expected after its massive drop. It could test and retest the median line (ML) of the descending pitchfork before resuming its drop.

Free forex signals – Sell EUR/USD at 1.0893

Free forex signals entry price and take-profit

Instrument: EUR/USD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 1.0893

Stop Loss: 1.1048

TP1: 1.0631

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.7

