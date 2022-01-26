 Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 26 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service today is a sell trade on the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD pair drops at the time of writing after retesting the broken uptrend line.

The USD tries to appreciate as the Dollar Index bounced back. In the short term, a minor rebound was somehow expected after its strong sell-off and ahead of the FOMC meeting.

Yesterday, the CB Consumer Confidence was reported at 113.8 versus 111.4 expected, dropping from 115.2 in the previous reporting period.

Federal Funds Rate 0.25%

As you already know, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged in the January meeting. So, the Federal Funds Rate could remain at 0.25%. Still, the FOMC Press Conference and the FOMC Statement could bring high volatility and strong moves.

From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair rebounded after finding support at 1.1272 level. As long as it stays under the uptrend line, the bias remains bearish. A new lower low, a valid breakdown below the 1.1272 downside obstacle could activate more declines. The currency pair could develop a larger downside movement only if it makes a valid breakdown below the lower median line (lml).

Free forex signals – SELL EUR/USD at 1.1255

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: EUR/USD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 1.1255

Stop Loss: 1.1387

TP1: 1.1057

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

