Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 28 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD. The pair is looking for a downside after rejecting from the resistance. The EUR/USD pair drops at the time of writing as the Dollar Index has managed to resume its gain after ending its temporary retreat. The currency pair maintains a bearish bias. Temporary rebounds could help the sellers to catch new bearish movements. The Dollar Index is bullish, so an upside continuation is favorable. –Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- As you already know, the US Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment and the Pending Home Sales reported worse than expected data on Friday. Also, the German IFO Business Climate was reported at 90.8 below 94.2 forecasts. US Goods Trade Balance -106.4B expected Later, the Goods Trade Balance could be reported at -106.4B versus -107.6B in the previous reporting period. In addition, the Prelim Wholesale Inventories could register a 1.3% growth. Better than expected US data could help the USD to appreciate against its rivals. From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair could activate a larger downside movement if it makes a new lower low. As you can see, the price registered a breakdown below the 1.0960 static support. Now, it’s traded above this level again. However, the bias remains bearish after it fails to reach and retest the 1.1045 and the uptrend line. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell EUR/USD at 1.0931 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.0931 Stop Loss: 1.1006 TP1: 1.0817 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next GBP/USD Price Finds More Sellers Under 1.32 as USD Firms up Saqib Iqbal 3 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD. The pair is looking for a downside after rejecting from the resistance. The EUR/USD pair drops at the time of writing as the Dollar Index has managed to resume its gain after ending its temporary retreat. The currency pair maintains a bearish bias. Temporary rebounds could help the sellers to catch new bearish movements. The Dollar Index is bullish, so an upside continuation is favorable. -Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- As you already know, the US Revised… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.