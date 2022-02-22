Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/JPY – 22 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the GBP/JPY cross. The pair stands below a major supply zone.

The GBP/JPY cross is trading around 155.90 area at the time of writing. The price is struggling hard to rebound after reaching the uptrend line. In the short term, it may remain sideways before deciding any direction. The JPY appreciated the short term as the Japanese Yen Basket rallied aid risk aversion. Yesterday, the UK economic data came in mixed. The Flash Services PMI was reported at 60.8 points versus 55.6 expected, while Flash Manufacturing PMI remained at 57.3 points even if the specialists expected a potential drop to 57.2.

Today, the UK Public Sector Net Borrowing was reported at -3.7B versus -4.3B estimates, while the CBI Industrial Order Expectations came in at 20 points versus 25 expected.

BOJ Core CPI 0.8%

The Yen needs strong support to take full control and dominate the currency market. Also, the SPPI rose by 1.2%, matching expectations.

Technically, the exchange rate is struggling to rebound after reaching the up trendline. Therefore, a valid breakdown and a new lower low could activate a larger drop. On the other hand, the downside scenario could be invalidated if the rate stays above the uptrend line.

–Are you interested in learning more about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

Free forex signals – Sell GBP/JPY at 155.03

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: GBP/JPY

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 155.03

Stop Loss: 156.84

TP1: 152.31

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal