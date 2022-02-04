Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/NZD – 4 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the GBP/NZD pair. The GBP/NZD pair drops at the time of writing and it seems poised to develop a corrective phase. The price action signaled an exhaustion, but we still need confirmation before taking action on this market. As you already know, the Bank of England hiked its rate by 0.25% in the February meeting. This is hawkish for the British Pound, but it seems that the GBP is overbought, so we cannot exclude a temporary decline. Further rate hikes are expected in the upcoming monetary policy meeting, that’s why the Pound could retreat a little before resuming its appreciation. In the short term, the pair moves sideways after failing to make new higher highs. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis UK Construction PMI 54.3 Points Fundamentally, the UK Construction PMI is expected to remain steady at 54.3 points in January. Also, the MPC member Broadbent Speaks could bring some action on the GBP/NZD pair later today. The US is to release high-impact data as well later today, the economic figures could shake the markets. Technically, the price registered false breakouts above 2.0470 and 2.0500 resistance levels signaling that the buyers are exhausted and that the rate could develop a corrective phase. Still, only a new lower low could really activate a potential drop. Free forex signals – Sell GBP/NZD at 2.0325 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: GBP/NZD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 2.0325 Stop Loss: 2.0546 TP1: 1.9804 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2.35 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Gold Forecast: Plunge After NFP, 1,784.90 A Downside Obstacle Olimpiu Tuns 49 mins Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the GBP/NZD pair. The GBP/NZD pair drops at the time of writing and it seems poised to develop a corrective phase. The price action signaled an exhaustion, but we still need confirmation before taking action on this market. As you already know, the Bank of England hiked its rate by 0.25% in the February meeting. This is hawkish for the British Pound, but it seems that the GBP is overbought, so we cannot exclude a temporary decline. Further rate hikes are expected in the upcoming monetary policy meeting,… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.