Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/USD – 06 August 2021

The GBP/USD pair is lower in Friday’s London trading session. Despite opening higher, the pair quickly fell to an intraday low of 1.3915.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s strength against six major competitors, is trading above 92.30, up 0.11%. Initial unemployment benefit claims fell in the United States for the second time in a row in July to 385k, which is in line with expectations of 384k.

As part of the ongoing infrastructure debate, Senate chief Chuck Schumer confirmed Saturday’s start.

Furthermore, investors flocked to safe havens because of the widespread adoption of the delta variant and the resultant impact on the global economic recovery.

As anticipated, the Bank of England (BOE) left interest rates unchanged at an all-time low of 0.1%, hindering the pound’s advance.

Inflation might exceed expectations of 4% on Andrew Bailey’s remarks, putting pressure on the pound sterling.

Currently, investors are waiting for data on unemployment in the US non-farm sector to assess market sentiment.

GBP/USD free forex signals

Instrument: GBP/USD

Order: SELL STOP

Entry price: 1.3841

Stop Loss: 1.3964

TP1: 1.3653

Recommended Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Signal validity period: Good until cancelled

