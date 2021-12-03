Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GOLD – 2 Dec 2021

In free forex signals, we have covered Gold today. Let’s explore the accurate entry and exit points along with the rationale behind the position. The price of Gold is trading in the red at the 1768.04 level. However, the pressure remains high as the Dollar Index maintains a bullish bias. In addition, the XAU/USD pair continues to challenge strong support levels. Taking out these obstacles could open the door for a larger downside movement. The yellow metal dropped as much as $1,761.94 in yesterday’s trading session, registering a new low. Gold remains under strong downside pressure as the US Unemployment Claims indicator was reported at 222K below 238K expected in the previous week. US Non-Farm Payrolls expected at 553K Today, the US economic data could be decisive. The yellow metal will be driven by fundamentals later. That’s why you have to be careful. The US Non-Farm Employment Change is expected at 553K in November versus 531K in October. Also, the Unemployment Rate could drop from 4.6% to 4.5%, the Average Hourly Earnings could report a 0.4% growth again, while the ISM Services PMI may report an important drop to 64.9 from 66.7 points. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Gold failed to stabilize above the uptrend line around $1,768. Now, it attempts to come back below the median line (ML) of the descending pitchfork. Stabilizing below it and making a new lower low could activate a larger bearish movement. Free forex signals – SELL Gold at 1756.85 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: GOLD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1756.85 Stop Loss: 1796.73 TP1: 1694.17 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1: 1.57 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Forex Trading Signals share Read Next USD/CAD Price Violates 1.2836 Resistance Ahead of US NPF Release Saqib Iqbal 6 hours In free forex signals, we have covered Gold today. Let's explore the accurate entry and exit points along with the rationale behind the position. The price of Gold is trading in the red at the 1768.04 level. However, the pressure remains high as the Dollar Index maintains a bullish bias. In addition, the XAU/USD pair continues to challenge strong support levels. Taking out these obstacles could open the door for a larger downside movement. The yellow metal dropped as much as $1,761.94 in yesterday’s trading session, registering a new low. Gold remains under strong downside pressure as the US Unemployment… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.