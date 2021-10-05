Start Trading
Search ForexCrunch
Home » Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell NZD/USD – 5 Oct 2021

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell NZD/USD – 5 Oct 2021

Start Trading Now

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns
| Updated: 5 Oct. 2021

Today’s free forex signals service provides a trade on the NZD/USD pair.

The NZD/USD pair rebounded but the leg higher could be over anytime if the Dollar Index starts increasing again. The price challenges a dynamic resistance, so a false breakout, being rejected, NZD/USD could turn to the downside.

In the short term, we need confirmation before deciding to go short. Technically, the price action could invalidate a potential leg lower, so we’ll have to wait for a strong signal.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

US ISM Services PMI 

The fundamentals could drive the pair later today, that’s why you should be careful. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released later and is expected to drop from 61.7 points to 59.9. A deeper drop could be bad for the USD, while better than expected data could boost the greenback.

In addition, the Final Services PMI and the Trade Balance indicators will be released as well. On the other hand, the New Zealand ANZ Commodity Prices registered a 1.5% growth versus a 1.6% drop in the previous reporting period, while the NZIER Business Confidence dropped to -11 points.

The NZD/USD pair retests the descending pitchfork’s inside sliding line (SL). Stabilizing below it may signal a new downside movement.

A new lower low could activate an important downside movement. The bearish scenario could be invalidated if the pair closes and consolidates above the SL, if it makes a new higher high.   

If you want to try automated forex trading then read our guide to find out how to get started.

Free forex signals – Sell NZD/USD at 0.6922

free forex signals - nzd/usd

Free forex signals entry price and take profit

Instrument: NZD/USD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 0.6922

Stop Loss: 0.7003

TP1: 0.6794

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.59

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns
Expert score

5

Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts

  • 0% Commission and No stamp Duty
  • Regulated by US,UK & International Stock
  • Copy Successfull Traders

5

Read Review
Open My Free Account
Your capital is at risk.
Forex Trading Signals

Top Forex Brokers

All Brokers

About

News

Related Articles

free forex signals usd/zar
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/ZAR – 4 Oct 2021
Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy AUD/CAD – 01 Oct 2021
Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns
free forex signals xau/usd
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell Gold (XAU/USD) – 30 Sept 2021
Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns
free forex signals cadjpy
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY CAD/JPY – 29 September 2021
Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns