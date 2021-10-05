Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell NZD/USD – 5 Oct 2021

Today’s free forex signals service provides a trade on the NZD/USD pair.

The NZD/USD pair rebounded but the leg higher could be over anytime if the Dollar Index starts increasing again. The price challenges a dynamic resistance, so a false breakout, being rejected, NZD/USD could turn to the downside.

In the short term, we need confirmation before deciding to go short. Technically, the price action could invalidate a potential leg lower, so we’ll have to wait for a strong signal.

US ISM Services PMI

The fundamentals could drive the pair later today, that’s why you should be careful. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released later and is expected to drop from 61.7 points to 59.9. A deeper drop could be bad for the USD, while better than expected data could boost the greenback.

In addition, the Final Services PMI and the Trade Balance indicators will be released as well. On the other hand, the New Zealand ANZ Commodity Prices registered a 1.5% growth versus a 1.6% drop in the previous reporting period, while the NZIER Business Confidence dropped to -11 points.

The NZD/USD pair retests the descending pitchfork’s inside sliding line (SL). Stabilizing below it may signal a new downside movement.

A new lower low could activate an important downside movement. The bearish scenario could be invalidated if the pair closes and consolidates above the SL, if it makes a new higher high.

Free forex signals – Sell NZD/USD at 0.6922

Free forex signals entry price and take profit

Instrument: NZD/USD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 0.6922

Stop Loss: 0.7003

TP1: 0.6794

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.59

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

