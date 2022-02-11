Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell NZD/USD – 11 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service today is a sell order on the NZD/USD pair. The NZD/USD pair plunged after reaching 0.6732 level. The price action invalidated a potential upwards movement, so a deeper drop is in cards. Still, we’ll have to wait for strong confirmation before taking action on this market. The currency pair rallied right after the US released its inflation data yesterday. This was only a temporary rebound as the DXY erased its losses. The greenback is strongly bullish in the short term the Federal Reserve is expected to take action soon, to hike rates. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis The traders are expecting a 50 bps hike in March after higher than expected inflation. As you already know, the CPI MoM and Core CPI MoM rose by 0.6% versus 0.4% and 0.5% expected. US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment Today, the New Zealand Inflation Expectations was reported at 3.27% versus 2.96%. Later, the US Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations could have an impact. The indicator is expected to remain steady at 67.2 points. Technically, the NZD/USD pair dropped below the uptrend line signaling a potential downside movement. The rate found support and now it tries to test and retest the broken level. Staying below this line and making a new lower low could activate potential further drop. Free forex signals – Sell NZD/USD at 0.6623 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: NZD/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 0.6623 Stop Loss: 0.6737 TP1: 0.6395 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.